BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Parker Drilling Co
* Says O&M contract term now extends through June 2019
* Extension, inclusive of additional new rig, is expected to add in excess of $180 million in revenue backlog over course of contract
* Parker Drilling announces extension of Sakhalin O&M contract and addition of a new o&m rig
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012