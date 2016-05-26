BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
* New approved PI now includes placebo-controlled, long-term study data
* Vanda announces FDA approval of the Fanapt supplemental new drug application for maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adults
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012