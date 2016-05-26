BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
May 26 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
* Within finance department, Sharon Binnun , executive VP of finance, has been appointed to chief accounting officer
* Heritage Insurance announces retirement of CFO Stephen Rohde, appointment of new CFO Steven Martindale and additional senior management promotions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products