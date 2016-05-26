BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
* Voluntarily decided to delay further enrollment in phase 2a trial of bta585 for treatment of RSV infections being conducted in U.K
* Decision emanated from a lab report from 1 subject showing an increase of a cardiac enzyme level coupled with transient ECG changes
* Received verbal communication from FDA that IND for BTA585 has been placed on clinical hold
* There are currently no trials of BTA585 being conducted under IND.
* More specific written information from FDA concerning clinical hold is expected within 30 days
* Reached out to medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency to discuss this event
* Aviragen Therapeutics provides update on phase 2a trial of bta585 for the treatment of RSV infections
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012