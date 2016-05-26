May 26 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Voluntarily decided to delay further enrollment in phase 2a trial of bta585 for treatment of RSV infections being conducted in U.K

* Decision emanated from a lab report from 1 subject showing an increase of a cardiac enzyme level coupled with transient ECG changes

* Received verbal communication from FDA that IND for BTA585 has been placed on clinical hold

* There are currently no trials of BTA585 being conducted under IND.

* More specific written information from FDA concerning clinical hold is expected within 30 days

* Reached out to medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency to discuss this event

* Aviragen Therapeutics provides update on phase 2a trial of bta585 for the treatment of RSV infections