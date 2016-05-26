BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Brown-Forman Corp
* Board announces 2-for-1 stock split and declares cash dividend
* Approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share on its Class A and Class B common stock.
* If approved, record date for stock split is anticipated to be on or about august 8, 2016
* Class A stockholders will be asked to approve increase in number of authorized shares of class a common stock from 85 million -170 million
* Number of authorized shares of Class B common stock does not need to be increased in order to effectuate stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012