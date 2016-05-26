MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Western Digital Corp
* Expects its q4 revenue in range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion
* Expects its q4 eps on a non-gaap basis to be between $0.65 to $0.70
* New q4 guidance includes total interest costs of approximately $220 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $3.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Western digital updates june quarter guidance to reflect contribution of recently acquired sandisk
* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65 to $0.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products