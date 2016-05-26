MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 49 North Resources Inc
* Says acquired ownership of 15 million common shares of westcore, representing about 52.28% of outstanding common shares
* 49 north resources inc. Acquires additional interest in westcore energy ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products