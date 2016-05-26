MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Nanotech Security Corp
* Says unsecured senior debentures convertible into common shares at a price of $1.25
* Says debentures bear interest at 12% and come due may 31, 2018
* Nanotech to raise approximately $2.5 million of convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products