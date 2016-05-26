MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Teck Resources Ltd
* Five-Year notes will bear interest at rate of 8.000% per annum
* Eight-Year notes will bear interest at rate of 8.500% per annum and will be callable on or after June 1, 2019
* Expects to receive aggregate net proceeds of approximately US$1.23 billion from offering
* Teck announces pricing of US$1.25 billion of 5 and 8-year notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products