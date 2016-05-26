May 26 Ilookabout Corp

* Comprehensive loss decreased from $619,000 to $112,000 for three months ended march 31, 2015 versus three months ended march 31, 2016

* Ilookabout Corp. Announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to C$2.15 million