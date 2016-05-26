MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Ilookabout Corp
* Comprehensive loss decreased from $619,000 to $112,000 for three months ended march 31, 2015 versus three months ended march 31, 2016
* Ilookabout Corp. Announces first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to C$2.15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products