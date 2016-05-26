May 26 Granite Oil Corp

* Underwriters to purchase 2.1 million common shares of company at a price of $7.10 per common share

* Company has granted underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 211,300 shares on same terms

* Granite Oil Corp. announces $15 million bought deal financing