MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Granite Oil Corp
* Underwriters to purchase 2.1 million common shares of company at a price of $7.10 per common share
* Company has granted underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 211,300 shares on same terms
* Granite Oil Corp. announces $15 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products