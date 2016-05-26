May 26 Changfeng Energy Inc

* Changfeng Energy Inc qtrly revenue c$16.2 million , down 3 percent

* Changfeng announces first quarter financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)