MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
* Offering consist of 31.1 million units at a price of $0.45 per unit
* To offer additional 2.2 million units directly to US "accredited investors" in direct offering for additional proceeds of up to $1 million
* Northern Dynasty announces offerings of up to $15.0 million
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products