BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
May 26 Realogy Holdings Corp
* Priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023
* Priced notes at initial offering price of 99.269%
* Realogy announces pricing of its $500 million offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE ATTRACTS 2,9 MEUR IN A FULLY SUBSCRIBED SHARE ISSUE AND LISTS ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM FIRST NORTH IN MID JUNE