MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Cerf Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly revenue $8.5 million versus $17.6 million
* Says "instability of commodity prices continues in 2016 and currently shows no sign of reversing"
* Says "environment has caused CERF's customers to reduce their 2016 capital expenditure programs and delay investment decisions"
* Says "expects activity levels for energy services to remain low until such time that commodity prices stabilize"
* CERF Incorporated announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products