MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Supreme Industries Inc
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of three and a half cents per share on its class A and class B common stock
* New dividend represents an increase of one-half cent over three cent dividend declared in prior quarter
* Supreme Industries, Inc. Announces increase in quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products