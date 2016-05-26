MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Sinovac Biotech Ltd
* Shandong incident had a material effect on our revenues in Q1 and we expect that trend will continue into Q2
* Company expects that its current cash position will be able to support its operations for next 12 months
* Sinovac reports unaudited first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 sales rose 19 percent to $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
