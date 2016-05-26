MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 National Storage Affiliates Trust
* Board of trustees approved a 10% increase in company's regular quarterly common stock dividend
* Board of trustees approved company's regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share
* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces 10% dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products