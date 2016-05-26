MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Co2 Solutions Inc
* Says corporation recorded no revenues for three-month period or nine-month period ended March 31, 2016 and 2015
* CO2 solutions announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products