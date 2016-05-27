BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore enters into intercompany dip agreement
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - entered into intercompany dip agreement among company, Gulfmark Rederi as, as lender, and DNB Bank Asa, as issuing bank
May 26 El Paso Electric Co
* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.31 per share
* El Paso Electric announces an increase in the quarterly dividend
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017