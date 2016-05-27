BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore enters into intercompany dip agreement
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - entered into intercompany dip agreement among company, Gulfmark Rederi as, as lender, and DNB Bank Asa, as issuing bank
May 26 Brocade Communications Systems Inc
* New co will deliver Brocade IP networking solutions and services to local government and state enterprises
* Brocade and Guiyang High-Tech Industrial Investment Group Co Ltd (HTII) announce joint venture in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - entered into intercompany dip agreement among company, Gulfmark Rederi as, as lender, and DNB Bank Asa, as issuing bank
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017