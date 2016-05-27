May 26 Mid-con Energy Partners Lp :

* Proceeds from sale will be used to reduce borrowings outstanding under partnership's revolving credit facility

* Con energy partners lp - entered agreement to sell oil and natural gas assets within its hugoton area to undisclosed and unaffiliated buyer

* Con energy partners, lp announces $18 million divestiture of hugoton assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)