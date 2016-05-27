BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 26 Mid-con Energy Partners Lp :
* Proceeds from sale will be used to reduce borrowings outstanding under partnership's revolving credit facility
* Con energy partners lp - entered agreement to sell oil and natural gas assets within its hugoton area to undisclosed and unaffiliated buyer
* Con energy partners, lp announces $18 million divestiture of hugoton assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 23 Countries from the United States to Japan and Singapore are considering tightening security ahead of major theatre and sports events following a suicide bomb attack in Britain that killed at least 22 people.