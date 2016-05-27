Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe posts unchanged Q1 loss
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Tuesday an unchanged loss in the first quarter and a jump in funds from operations.
May 27 Arizona Mining Inc :
* Underwriters to purchase 14 million common shares of company at a price of $1.29 per common share
* Arizona mining announces $18 million underwritten private placement
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.