BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 27 Elior Group :
* Full-Year objectives confirmed
* H1 revenue of 2.92 billion euro versus 2.82 billion euro ($3.16 billion) a year ago
* H1 EBITDA up by 5.8 pct and EBITDA margin up by 20 basis points
* Attributable profit for period was stable year on year, amounting to 40 million euro in first half of FY 2015-2016
* H1 adjusted earnings per share surged 32.1 pct to 0.37 euro from 0.28 euro
* "we are standing by our guidance for full fiscal year"
* Sees 2015-2016 EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct, representing an increase of at least 20 basis points compared with FY 2014-2015
* Sees 2015-2016 significant rise in reported earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 23 Countries from the United States to Japan and Singapore are considering tightening security ahead of major theatre and sports events following a suicide bomb attack in Britain that killed at least 22 people.