GLOBAL MARKETS-Buoyant data bolsters euro rally, shares climb
LONDON, May 23 The euro set a new six-month month high on Tuesday and the region's shares made gains as the latest economic data made for some encouraging reading, especially in Germany.
May 27 Enghouse Systems Ltd:
* Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies
* Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million
* Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, May 23 Mexico supports an extension of OPEC's supply cuts as a way to stabilise oil markets and bring fresh investment into the country's growing energy sector, the Mexican deputy secretary for hydrocarbons said on Tuesday.