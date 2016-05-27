May 27 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo fisher scientific to acquire FEI Company

* Deal for $4.2 billion

* Deal for $107.50 per share in cash

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share

* Thermo Fisher expects to realize total synergies of about $80 million by year three following close of deal

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Thermo Fisher's adjusted EPS by $0.30 in first full year after close

* JP Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Thermo Fisher, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel

* Intends to use proceeds from committed debt financing and cash on hand to fund transaction.