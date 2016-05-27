UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo fisher scientific to acquire FEI Company
* Deal for $4.2 billion
* Deal for $107.50 per share in cash
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share
* Thermo Fisher expects to realize total synergies of about $80 million by year three following close of deal
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Thermo Fisher's adjusted EPS by $0.30 in first full year after close
* JP Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Thermo Fisher, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel
* Expects to realize total synergies of approximately $80 million by year three following close of deal
* Intends to use proceeds from committed debt financing and cash on hand to fund transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results