May 27 AbbVie Inc

* AbbVie's Humira receives CHMP positive opinion to treat certain forms of non-infectious uveitis, a disease that can severely impact vision

* Humira can also decrease corticosteroid use in corticosteroid-dependent patients

* Review of marketing authorization application (MAA) is being conducted under centralized licensing procedure