UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 AbbVie Inc
* AbbVie's Humira receives CHMP positive opinion to treat certain forms of non-infectious uveitis, a disease that can severely impact vision
* Humira can also decrease corticosteroid use in corticosteroid-dependent patients
* Review of marketing authorization application (MAA) is being conducted under centralized licensing procedure
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results