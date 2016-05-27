UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc
* Pivot technology solutions reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 12.3 pct to $332.8 million
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.5 million, up 10.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results