UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd
* JA solar announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue RMB 3.5 billion
* Qtrly shipments of modules and module tolling were 919.4 mw, an increase of + 57.4 pct y/y
* Qtrly total shipments were 1,128.3 megawatts
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per diluted ads were RMB 2.33 ($0.36 )
* Qtrly earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 2.74 ( $0.43 )
* For Q2 of 2016, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,400 to 1,500 mw
* For full year, company reiterates its prior shipment guidance of 5.2 to 5.5 gw
* "regulatory change will slow china market in second half" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results