BRIEF-India's KG Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 3.4 million rupees versus 74.9 million rupees year ago
May 27 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
* Enters into exclusive out licensing agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics for novel bet inhibitors
* Co, Checkpoint Therapeutics sign worldwide license agreement
* Jubilant Biosys will out-license to checkpoint a family of patents covering compounds that inhibit brd4
* Deal includes up-front payment of $2 million, contingent preclinical, clinical, regulatory payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* March quarter net profit 3.4 million rupees versus 74.9 million rupees year ago
May 23 Rishabh Digha Steel and Allied Products Ltd