May 27 Renewable Energy Group Inc :

* Pricing of its offering of $132 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2036

* REG estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $127.5 million

* Renewable Energy Group prices offering of $132 million of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)