UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 BioSyent Inc :
* BioSyent releases Q1 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.07
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to C$3.772 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results