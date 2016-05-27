UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 NGL Energy Partners LP :
* Re-iterates fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of $500 million; net loss for Q4 of fiscal 2016 was $207.0 million
* During quarter partnership recorded an impairment charge to goodwill of $380.2 million related to water solutions segment
* Partnership currently expects to spend between $200 million and $300 million on growth capital expenditures during fiscal year 2017
* Announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results
