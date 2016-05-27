Brack Capital trade halted in Tel Aviv amid reports of Sagi buyout
JERUSALEM, May 23 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday halted trade in Brack Capital Properties (BCP) ahead of an announcement of a "significant event".
May 27 Wins Finance Holdings Inc :
* Net income decreased by $8.3 million , or 97.3%, to $0.2 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* "financial results of this quarter was impacted by our current exposure to financial guarantee business in china"
* Financial results will continue to be impacted by exposure to financial guarantee business in china in coming quarters
* Wins Finance Holdings Inc reports unaudited fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $2.5 million versus $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JERUSALEM, May 23 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday halted trade in Brack Capital Properties (BCP) ahead of an announcement of a "significant event".
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination