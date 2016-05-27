May 27 Hercules Offshore Inc :
* Hercules Offshore Inc announces transfer of Hercules
Highlander and execution of restructuring support agreement
* Co, certain of its U.S. units will solicit acceptances and
rejections of its pre-packaged chapter 11 plan from first lien
lenders
* Entered into restructuring support agreement with lenders
holding about 99 percent of indebtedness under its first lien
credit agreement
* Company's international subsidiaries will not be included
as part of chapter 11 cases but will be part of sale process
* Hercules's chapter 11 plan provides that unsecured
creditors will be paid in full
* Entered into a definitive agreement to transfer right to
acquire Newbuild harsh environment jack-up rig to a unit of
Maersk Drilling
* Maersk Highlander Uk Ltd succeeds to right to take
delivery of rig, will settle final payment of approximately $196
million with Jurong
* Has engaged Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as its
legal counsel, PJT Partners as its financial advisor
* Has engaged FTI consulting as its restructuring advisor
* Co, co's U.S. units to place all of co's unsold assets
into wind-down vehicle for continued, safe operation until they
can be sold
* If co's shareholders accept plan, shareholders to get cash
recoveries over time including payment of $12.5 million upon
completion of chapter 11
