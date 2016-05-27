UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Cemtrex Inc :
* Target company's projected annual revenues for next twelve months is expected around EUR 30 million
* Transaction is expected to close on May 31, 2016
* Cemtrex to acquire electronics manufacturer specializing in automotive technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results