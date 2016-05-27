UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Frontier Communications Corp :
* Frontier Communications extends exchange offer for senior notes
* Extended until June 2, 2016 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, expiration date of its offer to exchange some senior notes
* Frontier Communications extends exchange offer for senior notes
