UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 DATA Group Ltd :
* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 198,751,793 common shares at a price of $0.014 per share
* DATA Group Ltd intends to complete a private placement
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results