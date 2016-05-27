May 27 Graham Holdings Co :

* Deal for $60 million

* Reached an agreement with Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. And media general, inc. To acquire WCWJ

* Graham Media Group, Inc. will continue to operate both stations under their current network affiliations

* Graham Media Group agrees to acquire WCWJ, CW affiliate in Jacksonville, FL and WSLS, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)