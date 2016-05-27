Brack Capital trade halted in Tel Aviv amid reports of Sagi buyout
JERUSALEM, May 23 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday halted trade in Brack Capital Properties (BCP) ahead of an announcement of a "significant event".
May 27 Graham Holdings Co :
* Deal for $60 million
* Reached an agreement with Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. And media general, inc. To acquire WCWJ
* Graham Media Group, Inc. will continue to operate both stations under their current network affiliations
* Graham Media Group agrees to acquire WCWJ, CW affiliate in Jacksonville, FL and WSLS, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, VA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination