UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Dynex Power Inc :
* "seeing some very early signs of pick-up in our order in-take, we are hopeful this will turn into stronger revenue in second half of 2016"
* "level of revenue in Q1 of 2016 was disappointing"
* Li Donglin, chairman of Dynex will not be standing for re-election to board of Dynex
* Dynex power announces first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$10.3 million
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results