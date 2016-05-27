May 27 Dynex Power Inc :

* "seeing some very early signs of pick-up in our order in-take, we are hopeful this will turn into stronger revenue in second half of 2016"

* "level of revenue in Q1 of 2016 was disappointing"

* Li Donglin, chairman of Dynex will not be standing for re-election to board of Dynex

* Dynex power announces first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$10.3 million