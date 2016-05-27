UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Says book to bill ratio has risen to 1.71 from 1.28 in 2015
* Reports first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $1.484 million
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results