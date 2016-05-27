UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 WebMD Health Corp :
* Exercise by initial purchaser of full over-allotment option of $60 million aggregate principal amount of 2®% convertible notes due 2023
* WebMD announces the exercise of the over allotment option for additional 2-5/8% convertible notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results