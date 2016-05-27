UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 BG Staffing Inc
* Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 1.08 million common shares priced at $14.00per share
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results