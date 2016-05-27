UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Nevada Copper Corp
* Nevada Copper announces Red Kite funding commitment and equity financing terms
* Red Kite has waived existing defaults under its loan facility with company and lifted forbearance
* Terms of its previously announced public offering of subscription receipts are to be changed to a common share offering
* Red Kite will advance to company an additional $3 million draw under current loan facility
* Intends to raise aggregate of up to CDN$4 million by issuance of aggregate of up to 6.7 million common shares at purchase price of CDN$0.60per share
