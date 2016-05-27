May 27 Reed's Inc :

* Issuance and sale of 648,294 shares of common stock and 324,147 warrants to purchase common stock at a combined offering price of $3.40 per share

* Warrants have an exercise price of $4.25 per share and have a term of 5-years

* Reed's announces $2.2 million private placement