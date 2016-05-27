UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Reed's Inc :
* Issuance and sale of 648,294 shares of common stock and 324,147 warrants to purchase common stock at a combined offering price of $3.40 per share
* Warrants have an exercise price of $4.25 per share and have a term of 5-years
* Reed's announces $2.2 million private placement
