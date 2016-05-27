UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Savaria Corp:
* Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 2,260,870 common shares from treasury of company at a price of $7.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results