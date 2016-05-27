May 27 Clarke Inc

* Received approval to purchase up to 781,308 common shares, representing 5% of issued and outstanding common shares

* Clarke inc says purchases under plan may commence on june 2, 2016 and will terminate on june 1, 2017

* Clarke announces renewal of normal course issuer bid