BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports Q2 EPS $0.73
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results
May 27 Enercare Inc
* Enercare announces termination of its nomination agreement with Direct Energy
* Received notice from Direct Energy Marketing Ltd that Direct Energy has sold remainder of Enercare's common shares
* As result of sale, nomination agreement between Enercare and Direct Energy entered into in connection with OHS acquisition has terminated
* Enercare inc says Scott Boose, who was nominated to Enercare board by Direct Energy, resigned from Board of Directors effective May 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units