BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports Q2 EPS $0.73
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results
May 27 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc :
* Spectra7 announces sudden passing of CEO
* Announces death of its president and chief executive officer, Tony Stelliga
* Dave Mier, CFO, and Cynthia Cole, VP jointly appointed by board on an interim basis to lead company's management team
* Mier, Cole will act on interim basis until board identifies appropriate candidate for position of president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units