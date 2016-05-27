Fitch: Price Caps May Push Turkish Non-Life Insurers Into Loss

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkish Insurance: MTPL Pricing Cap Negative for Profitability and Capital https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898208 LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) The Turkish non-life insurance sector is likely to return to a loss this year, hit by the introduction of premium caps on motor third-party liability (MTPL) policies and rising inflation, Fitch Ratings says. The sector's capital adequacy will also continue to weaken,